Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Are these 22 Port Vale stats real or fake?

Published

8 mins ago

on

It’s been a rather promising start to the League Two season for Port Vale.

After a mid-table finish last time around, the Valiants look to be eyeing up a push for a play-off spot during the early stages of the current campaign.

But just how much do you know about some of the facts and figures that have helped make up the club over time?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given 22 stats about Port Vale past and present, and all you have to do, is say which are real, and which are fake.

Are these 22 Port Vale stats real or fake?

1 of 22

Port Vale won 60 points in League Two last season?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Are these 22 Port Vale stats real or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: