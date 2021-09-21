Russell Martin’s departure will have been cause for concern for MK Dons fans but they’ve made an excellent start to life under Liam Manning.

They sit third in the League One table as things stand and look as though they could be something of a surprise package in what is a contested third tier this term.

Consider yourself a huge MK Dons fan and love your stats? We’ve got just the quiz for you!

All we’re asking is, are these 22 stats real or fake?

Are these 22 MK Dons stats real or fake?

1 of 22 1. Liam Manning won five of his first eight games in charge of MK Dons Real Fake