Are these 22 Middlesbrough stats real or fake?

Middlesbrough fell to a frustrating 2-1 defeat at home against Blackpool on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium as they failed to build on their return to winning ways in their previous game.

Neil Warnock’s side had managed to secure a much-needed second league win of the campaign away at Nottingham Forest in mid-week and that had helped Boro get their season back on track.

Boro are under pressure this season to try and challenge for promotion and the new signings have shown a lot of signs that they can enhance the quality in Middlesbrough’s squad.

However, it will be a concern at the moment that Middlesbrough are not winning enough matches and that is something they have to address as soon as possible.

While we wait to see if Middlesbrough's form can continue over the next few weeks

