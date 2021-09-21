It has been a difficult start to the campaign for Lincoln City who would have been hoping to have had more points on the board at this stage in the season.

Michael Appleton’s side have yet to get fully into their stride despite perhaps having deserved a little more from their opening League One fixtures than they have managed to pick up in terms of points.

After going so close in the race for promotion to the Championship last season, it was perhaps always going to take a bit of time for them to get back into their rhythm at the start of the new season.

However, the Imps will need to start finding a way to win matches on a more regular basis once again if they are to have any hope of reaching the top-six as they did last term.

While we wait to see what happens with Lincoln’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 22 facts about the Imps. Some are fake and some are real – can you identify which are true and which are false?

Are these 22 Lincoln City stats real or fake?

