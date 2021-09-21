After a great start to their 2021/22 campaign, yesterday’s 2-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest must have been a real blow for Carlos Corberan’s men.

However, they have surpassed many’s expectations this term, both in terms of being able to keep hold of Lewis O’Brien amid huge summer interest from Leeds United and their impressive results on the pitch.

Yesterday afternoon’s setback must not put them off their stride though – and they have a full week to recover ahead of their trip to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City next Saturday.

Ahead of this tie in Wales, we have broken down some of the Terriers’ key stats of 2021/22 and asking you whether the following 22 statements are true or false.

Can you get all 22? There’s only one way you can find out!

Are these 22 Huddersfield Town stats real or fake?

1 of 22 They had more than 50% of possession against Derby County on the opening day. True or False? True False