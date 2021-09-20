After winning their first league game of the 2021/22 campaign against Burton Albion at the weekend, Crewe Alexandra will be hoping to build on this result during midweek’s match against Morecambe.

The Shrimps have only recently been promoted to the third tier of English football but currently sit two points ahead of Crewe. A win for the latter would allow them to leapfrog tomorrow evening’s opponents – and they must feel this is an important match to get all three points after a disappointing start to the season.

But will they be able to get it? Well, we’re focusing less on the future and more on past statistics in this quiz. There are 22 stats in this one – but which ones are real? Which ones are fake?

Think you can get all 22? Have a go and find out!

Are these 22 Crewe Alexandra stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Crewe Alexandra managed to get over 25% of their shots on target against Cheltenham Town on the opening day? True False