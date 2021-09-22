Charlton Athletic are currently sat in 23rd place in League One, better times have come in recent years with the club finally stable again under Thomas Sandgaard’s ownership.

With such turmoil on and off the pitch in the last decade let’s take a trip down memory lane to have a look into the club’s historic books.

Here, then, we have put together a 22 question quiz, 11 of the stats are true and the other 11 are fake, can you identify them?

Quiz: Are these 22 Charlton Athletic stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club's highest points total is 102. True False