Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

Are these 22 Bradford City stats real or fake?

Published

7 mins ago

on

After a strong start to the season, Bradford City have gone off the boil in recent weeks.

Installing Derek Adams in the summer looked a no-brainer after he won a surprise promotion with Morecambe but at the moment, things are looking difficult for the Bantams.

Consider yourself a big Bradford fan and love stats? Well then, we’ve got just the quiz for you!

All we’re asking is are these 22 Bradford City stats real or fake? Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

Are these 22 Bradford City stats real or fake?

1 of 22

1. Albert Whitehurst once scored seven goals in a single game for Bradford


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Are these 22 Bradford City stats real or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: