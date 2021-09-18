Blackburn Rovers have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, accumulating 12 points from their opening seven games.

It is a start that leaves them in eighth positions hilt they are narrowly missing out on a play-off spot at present.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping to maintain their positive start when Rovers face Barnsley today, with The Tykes not yet firing like they were last time out.

As we wait for 3pm to come around, we have devised a 22-question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether these Blackburn-related stats are real or fake.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Are these 22 Blackburn Rovers stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Which of the following has not played every single minute of this Championship season? Thomas Kaminski Lewis Travis Darragh Lenihan Harry Pickering