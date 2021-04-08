Are these 17 facts about Rotherham United’s club badge true or false?

Rotherham United are like any other club in how they view their club crest; it is their identity and should be the thing that’s best associated with them around the world.

But how much do you know about the history of the club crest and the current design Rotherham have settled on.

Take on the following quiz and see if you can score 17/17 as we test you with true or false questions.

Can you get 100% or do a couple of the questions leave you stumped?

1 of 17 The club's first badge was the Rotherham coat of arms - True or False? True False