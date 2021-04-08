Preston North End’s badge has changed many times over the years – but some of the consistents still remain.

On most PNE badges over the years you will see the famous lamb that has carried the crest and has been synonymous with the city for hundreds of years.

Do you know the facts of the badges from down the years though and also the one that currently is on the North End shirts? Take our new club crest quiz to see how much you know!

Are these 17 facts about Preston North End’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 PNE's first official badge had three red roses on it True False