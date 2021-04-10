Are these 17 facts about Oxford United’s club badge true or false?

It looks set to be a something of an underwhelming end to the campaign for Oxford United.

Having missed out on promotion to the Championship via the play-off last season, a drop in the form over the past couple of months appears to have ended The U’s hopes of reaching the top-six again this season, although they may still hope to change that in the final few games of this season.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for just a few minutes, to find out just how much you know about the club’s badge.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 17 statements about the Oxford logo, and all you have to do, is correctly say which are true, and which are false.

1 of 17 Oxford's current badge was unveiled in 2018? True False