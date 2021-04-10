Are these 17 facts about Nottingham Forest’s club badge true or false?

Nottingham Forest are arguably one of the most historic English football clubs of all-time.

Everything about the East Midlands club screams tradition, from the City Ground to the European Cup wins.

Forest have one of the more unique badges in English football, and fans wear them on their shirts with pride.

Can you get full marks on this Forest quiz looking at the badge? See if you can get 17 out of 17 correct and leave your scores in the comments!

1 of 17 In what year was the current club badge introduced? 1964 1974 1984 1994