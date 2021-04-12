Are these 17 facts about Newport County’s club badge true or false?

Newport County are in the mix for promotion to League One this season, which would be another big moment for the club.

The Exiles have had a remarkable history, full of ups and downs, so fans will be delighted with how the past few years have gone.

All the supporters will be able to recall the big games and promotions recently, but how much do you know about the club’s badge?

Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 17 The club's current badge is circular? True False