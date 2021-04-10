Are these 17 facts about MK Dons’ club badge true or false?

MK Dons are set for a comfortable ending to the campaign with them having too much to do to make it into the play-off places, but they could still go on to secure a top-half finish.

Russell Martin has managed to make a lot of progress with MK Dons this campaign and that has seen his name come up in connection with other potential jobs. However, if they can keep hold of him and enjoy a decent transfer window in the summer then there is every chance that the club could mount a promotion challenge in League One next term.

For now, MK Dons will be aiming to end the season on a strong footing and continue their recent good form prior to their defeat against Crewe Alexandra. That would then put them in a strong place to head into next term full of confidence and belief that they can challenge for a potential top-six finish.

While we wait to see what happens with MK Dons in their remaining games, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s badge and see if you can tell whether these 17 facts are true or false.

