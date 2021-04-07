Middlesbrough have had an up and down season to date but manager Neil Warnock will be excited to be given the summer to build a strong side ready for next season.

Boro are a club who will be looking to return to the Premier League where they spent 10 years in the league from 1998-2008.

Many Boro fans will be hoping they can return to the Premier League in the coming seasons after a four year absence.

If you can remember when Boro were last in the top flight of English football then you certainly would have seen a few badge changes in your time.

So, why not try our Middlesbrough badge quiz?

Are these 17 facts about Middlesbrough's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 1) Boro's lion on the badge was originally blue? True False