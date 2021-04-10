Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Are these 17 facts about Luton Town’s club badge true or false?

Luton Town have had an impressive league campaign so far under the management of Nathan Jones. 

The Hatters are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly, starting with a positive result against relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon.

But can you score full marks on this 17-question Luton Town quiz about the club’s badge? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

Luton Town's first badge was an eight-pointed star. True or false?


