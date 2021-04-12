Are these 17 facts about Grimsby Town’s club badge true or false?

Grimsby Town have endured a miserable season in League Two and they look in real danger of dropping back down to the National League following their defeat against Bradford City.

That result ended what had been an eight-game unbeaten run for Grimsby, but too many of those matches ended in draws and did not allow them to close the gap on the teams above them enough. It is now going to be a huge task for them to survive.

They will have to try and win as many games as possible between now and the end of the campaign and hope that proves to be enough for them to scrape over the line.

While we wait to see what happens with Grimsby in the rest of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s badge. See if you can name which of these 17 facts are true and which are false.

