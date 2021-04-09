Are these 17 facts about Gillingham’s club badge true or false?

Gillingham are still in with an outside chance of making it into the play-off places in League One before the end of the campaign, but they cannot afford many more slip-ups in their final six games.

Steve Evans’ side have largely been able to enjoy a promising campaign where they have been threatening a push for the play-offs, and they are currently sat in ninth place in the table. However, they are four points adrift of the top-six and have played more games than most of the sides in and around them in the division following their defeat at Blackpool last time out.

That loss looks to have made it a very difficult task for them to now break into the play-off places in their remaining matches. However, if the other teams around them do not win their games in hand then they will still have a chance of sneaking into the play-offs. That would be a remarkable achievement for Evans’ side.

While we wait to see what happens with Gillingham during the rest of the campaign, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s badge. See if you can name which of these 17 facts are true and which are false.

