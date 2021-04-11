Are these 17 facts about Exeter City’s club badge true or false?

Exeter City are going to face a crucial end-of-season run-in if they are going to be able to get into the play-offs in League Two and they can not afford many slip-ups now.

The club missed out on promotion to League One last term via the play-offs as they were beaten 4-0 in the final by Northampton Town. So, they will be desperate to put that right this time around and ensure that they do get a place in the play-offs again.

There is still time for them to put some major pressure on the likes of Newport County and Forest Green Rovers, but they will also need to be wary of the sides in and around them in the table too.

While we wait to see what happens with Exeter, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the history of the club’s badge. See if you can identify which of these 17 facts are true or false.

1 of 17 Exeter City have always had a badge on their kits since their formation – True or false? True False