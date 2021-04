Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can achieve promotion to the Championship come the end of the season via the League One play-off places.

The Addicks have had an up and down season but are still in with a chance of the top six and that’s what they will be fully focused on.

Whilst we wait to see how they do, have a go at this quiz on the Charlton badge and see if you can get 17 out of 17…

1 of 17 In 1963, a competition for fans to design the new badge led to the one we see today True False