Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers News

Are these 17 facts about Bristol Rovers’ club badge true or false?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers are like any other club when it comes to their crest and what it means to them. 

It should be the thing that’s most recognisable about supporting the club, with supporters able to show it off around the world.

Here, we’ve pieced together a 17-question quiz all about the Bristol Rovers badge, asking you whether the following statements are true or false?

Take that quiz on below and see if you can score 100%?

1 of 17

The Bristol Rovers badge once featured the City's coat of arms - True or False?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Are these 17 facts about Bristol Rovers’ club badge true or false?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: