Are these 17 facts about Bristol City’s club badge true or false?

Bristol City’s rebrand didn’t go down well with everyone when it was first revealed but it’s quickly become a familiar and accepted sight.

The South West club have changed around their crest fairly regularly over the years but you feel they’ll be settled on the current badge for a little while now.

But how much do you know about the club badge? We’ve put together this 17-question true or false quiz to test just that!

Can you get 17 out of 17?

1 of 17 1. A crest first appeared on the City shirt in 1901? True False