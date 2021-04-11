Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

Are these 17 facts about Bolton Wanderers’ club badge true or false?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers’ days of playing in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory to plenty of the club’s supporters at this moment in time. 

The Trotters are currently playing in the fourth-tier of English football, although they’re well-placed to challenge for a return to the third-tier this season.

Ian Evatt’s side are sat third in the League Two table, and will fancy their chances of a return to League One under his management.

But are these 17 facts about Bolton Wanderers’ club badge true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 17

Bolton Wanderers' badge was previously the town's crest.


