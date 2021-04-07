Are these 17 facts about Barnsley’s club badge true or false?

Barnsley’s club crest has gone through some significant alterations during the clubs history.

From the shape of the crest to the look, even the colours – the club have had some real rebranding during their existence.

The Tykes have not changed anything about the look of their badge for a good while now, and it’s one they hope to proudly wear in the Premier League next season, but what do you know about the current and past crests?

Take our new quiz to find out how much you really know about the badges of the past and present!

Are these 17 facts about Barnsley club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Barnsley's first badge was of the shield taken from the town’s coat of arms True False