Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

Are these 17 facts about AFC Bournemouth’s club badge true or false?

Published

9 mins ago

on

AFC Bournemouth’s crest is a very familiar one, with the main focus of it not really changing over the years.

There has been times though where the club have rebranded and remodelled their crest – some more different than others.

The Cherries’ current crest has remained for a number of years, but what do the fans know about the badge and the ones that have come before it?

Take our brand new quiz to see what you really know about the badge!

Are these 17 facts about AFC Bournemouth’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

The image on Bournemouth's badge is a man heading a ball


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Are these 17 facts about AFC Bournemouth’s club badge true or false?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: