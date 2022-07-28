Are Preston North End play-off contenders under Ryan Lowe?

There is much optimism at Deepdale going into the 2022-23 Championship season thanks to what Ryan Lowe is doing at Preston North End.

Having replaced Frankie McAvoy as the Lilywhites’ head coach back in December, Lowe guided the club to 10 wins in 25 league matches, but a dip in form in the final couple of months ultimately shattered small play-off hopes and it was a mid-table in 13th position when it was all said and done.

The hope for the coming season though is surely the top six amongst North End supporters, with the second tier looking wide open going into the new campaign.

North End supporter Sam Weeden joined FLW TV to discuss the club’s chances of reaching the play-off places this coming season, as well as assessing the new recruits at Deepdale and also the opening month’s fixture list.

