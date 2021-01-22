Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Are our board finally learning?’, ‘Great to hear’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as transfer details emerge

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Filip Krovinovic, with the midfielder set to sign on loan from Benfica until the end of the season.

Whilst the deal has been agreed with the Portuguese giants, the Croatian is a player that will be known to Forest fans, as he featured in 40 games as West Brom won automatic promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign.

He returned to The Hawthorns this season but he has found minutes harder to come by in the top-flight, and Sam Allardyce has been happy to let Krovinovic go.

Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that a medical is taking place this afternoon, and announcement could come this evening.

Interestingly, he also stressed that this is a signing that boss Chris Hughton has been pushing for, which pleased the fans.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer update from Twitter…


