‘Are our board finally learning?’, ‘Great to hear’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as transfer details emerge

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Filip Krovinovic, with the midfielder set to sign on loan from Benfica until the end of the season.

#nffc to seal loan signing of Filip Krovinovic later today. Krovinovic will have a medical this afternoon after his loan at #wba from Benfica was cancelled. Benfica wanted him to join Forest ahead of Hajduk Split to increase value. Ineligible for FA Cup. 100% a Hughton signing — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 22, 2021

Whilst the deal has been agreed with the Portuguese giants, the Croatian is a player that will be known to Forest fans, as he featured in 40 games as West Brom won automatic promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign.

He returned to The Hawthorns this season but he has found minutes harder to come by in the top-flight, and Sam Allardyce has been happy to let Krovinovic go.

Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that a medical is taking place this afternoon, and announcement could come this evening.

Interestingly, he also stressed that this is a signing that boss Chris Hughton has been pushing for, which pleased the fans.

