Are Nottingham Forest genuine play-off contenders?

Steve Cooper can barely of dreamt a better return to South Wales than the 4-1 victory that his Nottingham Forest side picked up against Swansea City on Saturday.

His game plan helped negate Russell Martin’s heavy-possession style and his attackers proved lethal to claim a win that has seen them climb to eighth in the table.

Forest have won 27 points from 14 games since Cooper took charge, meaning only Fulham have taken more in that period, which is an outstanding record and will give supporters hope that this could be a special season.

The Welsh coach has reached the play-offs in both of his seasons in senior management but should we consider his Reds genuine contenders this time around?

The race does look wide open, with 12 teams within eight points of Stoke City in sixth place, and on the Debate show today Ned Holmes was joined by FLW colleague Billy Mulley and Forest fan Des Oldham to assess their chances.

