Are each of these 18 celebrities a Swansea City supporter or not?

It’s a new dawn at Swansea City under new manager Russell Martin, where they will be hoping to recover from the loss of Andre Ayew and Steve Cooper during the summer and set themselves on a brighter course.

A top-six finish for the third consecutive season in a row may be out of reach for the time being, but they have hired a talented young boss in Martin which could pay dividends for them in the long term.

Many of the Swans’ supporters concerns lie with the board though, who have been reluctant to spend money at times even with several high-profile sales in recent years.

More investment and the fans’ support will be needed over the next few seasons if they want to be competing for a place in the Premier League again after coming so close in May – but who will be cheering them on during the 2020/21 campaign?

We have listed 18 celebrities in this quiz. Which of them support Swansea City? And which don’t?

Have a go and let us know how many you get!

