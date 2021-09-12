Are each of these 18 celebrities a Sunderland supporter or not?

It’s been an excellent start to the League One season for Sunderland.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley means the Black Cats currently sit top of the third-tier standings, having taken 15 points from their six league games so far.

Among the many Sunderland fans who will be hoping Lee Johnson’s side can build on that to secure promotion back to the Championship this season, are a number of famous faces.

But do you know just which well known individuals are in fact fans of the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 18 celebrities, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they are an actual Sunderland fan or not.

