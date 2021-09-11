Reading fans are likely to be very frustrated after today’s 3-3 home draw with Queens Park Rangers.

The visitors went ahead through a Michael Morrison own-goal, but John Swift’s hat-trick saw the Royals fly into a 3-1 lead.

But QPR responded through Andre Gray, before Stefan Johansen netted a last-minute equaliser.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Reading supporter or not? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Good luck…

1 of 18 Damian Green? Yes No