After investing in 12 new players during the summer transfer window, Middlesbrough will be hoping to improve on the 13th position they currently find themselves in.

Under a manager of the experience and promotion pedigree of Neil Warnock, they will feel they have a strong chance of getting in the top six.

But this will be no straightforward task with the likes of Fulham and West Bromwich Albion already looking strong, with AFC Bournemouth also likely to be competing near the top and Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City starting well.

Onel Hernandez, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar have all arrived at the Riverside Stadium on loan since their last league game against Blackburn Rovers though – and they will be hoping all their summer signings can make a real impact in their quest to compete for a place in the Premier League this term.

In this quiz, we have listed 18 potential celebrities who will be cheering them in Teesside. Or will they? Some of the famous faces mentioned are NOT supporters of Neil Warnock’s side. Some are.

Can you spot the genuine Boro fans? There’s only one way to find out.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Middlesbrough supporter or not?

1 of 18 Thelma Barlow? Fan Not a fan