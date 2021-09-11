Luton Town’s 12th placed finish in the Championship last season was a sign that the Hatters were well and truly back and had solidified themselves as a second tier club once again.

After years in the wilderness due to financial issues and time in non-league, the Hatters are many people’s underdog tip to do well once again in the league.

Can you figure out which of these celebrities are Luton fans or not though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get all 18 questions right!

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Luton Town supporter or not?

1 of 18 Is cricketer Alastair Cook a Luton fan? Yes No