It’s been something of a challenging start to the season for Hull City.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, the Tigers have picked up just five points from their six league games so far, leaving them 18th in the current Championship table.

Among the Hull fans who will no doubt be hoping the club can improve on that start to the season, are a number of famous faces.

But do you know just which celebrities are in fact fans of the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 18 celebrities, and all you have to do, is correctly say which ones are supporters of Hull City.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Hull City supporter or not?

1 of 18 Sinitta? Yes No