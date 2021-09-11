Are each of these 18 celebrities a Fulham supporter or not?

It has been an excellent start to life in charge of Fulham for Marco Silva and they are looking well placed to mount a serious automatic promotion bid this term.

Fulham have assembled one of the best group of players in the Championship this season and there are early signs that Silva is getting the very best out of his options.

The likes of Harry Wilson, Aleksander Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho are proving to be too much for opposing defenders to handle in the Championship and the way have started the campaign looks ominous for everyone else.

Having said that, Silva has had strong starts with previous clubs only for their form under him to tail off. The pressure will be on him with Fulham to ensure that does not happen this time around.

While we wait to see what happens at Fulham after the international break, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s celebrity fans. Can you identify which of these 18 famous faces do and don’t support the club…

1 of 18 Is TV presenter Tim Lovejoy a Fulham supporter – Yes or no? Yes No