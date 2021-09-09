Are each of these 18 celebrities a Barnsley supporter or not?

Barnsley have got some famous faces they can call supporters, but which of the following names actually support the Tykes and which do not?

That’s the task that awaits in this latest Barnsley quiz, with 18 famous names to run through below. All you need to do is recall whether they are genuine members of the Tykes’ faithful or whether their allegiances perhaps lie elsewhere.

See if you can get full marks below, and share your score on social media!

1 of 18 Jake Humphries supports Barnsley – True or false? True False