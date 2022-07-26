Are Derby County genuine promotion contenders this season in League One?

After a 2021-22 season which was full of false dawns and bad news, Derby County have found light at the end of the tunnel in the form of David Clowes.

The local businessman and lifelong fan didn’t want to initially buy his beloved club, but after they came dangerously close to going out of business after the likes of Chris Kirchner failed to get a deal done, Clowes bit the bullet and was the man to take the Rams out of administration after nine months of pain.

It will be League One football for County next season though, but there is plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading in to the new campaign, which kicks off against Oxford United this Saturday at Pride Park.

In the latest edition of FLW TV’s Fans Voice, Jason Straw of the Rams Review podcast expressed his thoughts on the changes at the club this summer, as well as his thoughts on the plethora of new signings, potential departures and whether or not the club can go straight back up.

