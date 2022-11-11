Are Birmingham City genuine play-off contenders?

Birmingham City are beginning to prove the doubters wrong under John Eustace.

The Blues have moved to within three points of the Championship top six and will hope to close that gap further in the final match before the World Cup break.

Considering that many tipped them to be relegated this term, the first part of the 2022/23 has been hugely impressive from a Birmingham perspective.

The decision to sack Lee Bowyer and bring in Eustace in the summer now looks like a very wise one as the young coach has re-established a strong link between the fans and his squad.

Key to that has been Birmingham’s form but should we consider them genuine play-off contenders?

Ned Holmes and Marcus Ally debated just that on the latest FLW TV Debate show.

