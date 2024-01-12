Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been a breakout star for the club this season after dropping into the second tier, with the 17-year-old establishing himself as a regular under Daniel Farke.

Gray has taken his opportunity with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional player. He has been involved in 27 of Leeds' 29 games in all competitions this season so far, making 25 starts in the process.

His quality performances at such a tender age have been impressive, especially as Gray has operated as either a right-back or central-midfielder and has so far collected one assist, but has caught the eye of many of Europe's elite already.

Archie Gray's Leeds career stats - as of 11/01/2024 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 27 0 1

Gray has predominantly been used as a full-back recently but was excellent in the game against Peterborough United, back in a midfield berth, but has been a huge asset to the side wherever Farke asks him to play.

The youngster's ceiling is extremely high, and here we take a look at all the latest surrounding news and rumour surrounding his future in West Yorkshire.

Gray contract claim made

Leeds are reportedly hoping to tie down Gray to a new contract in the coming months as he impresses in their push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He signed his first professional contract with Leeds in 2023, penning a two-year deal in March 2023 to keep him at the club until at least 2025.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds are determined not to let Gray leave the club in the January window. The Whites see the teenager as a huge asset and plan to stand firm in rejecting any approaches that might come next month.

Leeds are reportedly planning talks over a new contract for the England U-20 midfielder, although he will not be able to sign a long-term deal until he turns 18 in March.

Spurs join the Premier League race

The first club to have been prominently linked were initially reported as Liverpool, who hold strong interest in signing the Leeds starlet. However, the West Yorkshire outfit were said to have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Everton and Crystal Palace are two other Premier League sides also said to be keeping tabs on Gray, as they look to bolster their ranks using the EFL once again. Meanwhile, Man City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund.

However, the most recent club to have been linked are another Premier League giant in the form of Tottenham. Simon Jones of the Daily Mail is reporting that interest has grown further in Gray, with Spurs now emerging as another side in the race for the youngster.

He said: "Ange Postecoglou's side have also been checking on Leeds United's Archie Gray and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White with the summer window in mind."

Gary McAllister verdict on Archie Gray

Leeds legend Gary McAllister has provided his verdict on Gray so far, speaking via the Yorkshire Post. He said: "I'm extremely close to the Gray family, they're an amazing group of people, so it was no surprise to see Archie doing well and the other one (his brother Harry, an academy striker) is not bad either!

"A quality young footballer can adapt even at such a young age because they listen.

"When the manager's been directing information to full-backs and Archie's been a midfield player, good players take on stuff. I can see it's not his position but he's done a job for the team and to do that out of position is something special, especially at his age.

"It's no surprise to see him linked with other clubs but he comes from quite a big Leeds family.

"I live in Harrogate and I don't think there's a day passes that someone from the Gray family doesn't run past me. They're all athletic. I would say Archie will develop as a running 8, a box-to-box midfielder. I think that's where Archie is.

"Score a goal, make a goal, he's that type of player who's capable of hitting a pass and he's got the energy to get in the box as well and get a goal as well in the future."

Right-back opportunities emerge for Leeds

Gray has been utilised as a right-back in 14 of Leeds' last 16 league games, and the club have also allowed Djed Spence to return to Tottenham, and Luke Ayling to move to Middlesbrough on loan.

That could point towards a confidence in Gray's ability in that position, but recent developments have come to light indicating that Leeds are looking at other options on the right-hand side of their defence.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed that three players are on a shortlist of options to come in at right-back this month for Leeds, in the form of West Ham United's Ben Johnson, Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, and Burnley's Connor Roberts.