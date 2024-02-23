Highlights Gray's debut season at Leeds has caught the eye of top teams, but Kamara praises his attitude.

Despite interest from big clubs, Gray remains committed to Leeds and keeps a level head.

Gray's versatility and talent make him a sought-after player, but Leeds has him tied down until 2028.

Archie Gray has understandably been attracting a lot of attention in his debut season for Leeds United in the Championship, but he has also impressed teammate Glen Kamara's with his attitude.

The 17-year-old is tipped to be the next in line to have graduated from the Yorkshire side's Thorp Arch academy and go on to achieve great things in the game.

His arrival on the scene of senior football this season has taken the interest of some of England's top teams, but Kamara took the time to note that Gray has the right attitude to match his ability, and hopes that he can pass on any wisdom he has accrued through his career to the young star.

Keeping a calm head will be key for Gray this summer, as some of the biggest clubs have already registered their interest and that is unlikely to cool off when the transfer window reopens.

Gray's young arrival has attracted star-studded interest

At just 17 years old, Gray has already racked up 31 league appearances for the Whites, providing two assists across those games.

Although typically playing more centrally during his youth career, Gray has also shown his versatile streak during his debut season, operating predominately from right-back to cover for injuries.

Gray's first Championship season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 29 (2) Goals 0 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 2.2 Pass success rate 84.2% Dribbles per 90 1.1

It's another challenge that the young starlet has taken in his stride, with FotMob awarding him an average rating this season that puts him comfortably among his senior colleagues.

It therefore came as little surprise when HITC reported that Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United had all been interested in taking Gray in the January transfer window, and have still not let go of their hopes.

Kamara seems impressed by Gray

The 28-year-old has had an impressive career himself in the years before he arrived at Elland Road, earning multiple international caps with Finland and playing a key role in former club Rangers' road to the Europa League final in 2022.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he made clear that he hopes he can pass on the experience he's gained to Gray, and that his attitude shows the makings of a player that won't be easily distracted by links to footballing heavyweights.

He said: "Seventeen years old, great player, just signed a new contract for the club and happy days for the club for sure. Great talent and he's willing to learn you know, he's not someone who thinks he's got it all. You know, he's still willing to learn and yeah, hopefully I can pass on anything I've learned along my journey and what experience I have."

It would be easy for a player like Gray to get ahead of himself with headline interest from top Premier League sides, but Kamara's assessment seems to suggest he is a player that will stay grounded and listen to experienced heads like the former Rangers man.

Any move this summer would involve big money

Young players with a seemingly high ceiling will always command the biggest transfer fees, and nothing in Gray's current set up would appear to make his case any different.

With his 18th birthday fast approaching next month, Leeds were keen to tie their academy graduate down to a long-term deal and have done so, with the player committing his future to Elland Road until 2028.

That puts his current club firmly in the driving seat whenever it might come to transfer negotiations, which could intensify if Leeds fail to gain Premier League promotion.

However, a move away doesn't appear to be at the forefront of Gray's mind just yet.

Speaking to The Official Leeds Utd Podcast, he said: “I’m a Leeds fan. There’s nowhere else I want to be, I wasn’t thinking about anywhere else. I just want to play here and enjoy my time here and try to help us get back to where we belong.”

It's unlikely that a player of Gray's talent, should he keep progressing on his current trajectory, will continue playing Championship football indefinitely if promotion isn't gained, but those comments would appear to give the Yorkshire club even greater control in any upcoming transfer negotiations.

The situation as it currently lies is an exciting one for Leeds, either holding on to a premium young talent that adores the club or earning a sizeable transfer fee that could be reinvested back into the squad.

But for Gray, he will need to retain the attitude Kamara has spotted in him if he is to keep his feet on the ground amid expected strong interest this summer.