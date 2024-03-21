Highlights Archie Gray wants to play in the Premier League and dreams of accomplishing that playing for Leeds United.

Interest in Gray from top Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Staying with Leeds for at least one more season will give Gray the best chance to shine in the Premier League.

Archie Gray has spoken on what he wants in what will be his long career as a top professional footballer, and where Leeds United fit into that equation.

The 17-year-old, who has family ties to playing football for the Whites that goes back to his grandfather and great uncle, Frank and Eddie Gray, has been a revelation for Daniel Farke this season.

Despite the team's underwhelming start to the season, he came into the first XI for the opening match of the 2023/24 campaign and didn't look a step out of touch. It was clear, immediately, that he was going to be special, and that's what he's proven himself to be.

That kind of talent, at that age, is always going to garner the attention of the biggest fish in the pond, so it was no surprise when news of Premier League interest in Gray started to come out.

Leeds are going to receive a lot of phone calls, between now and the end of the summer transfer window, about the teenager, and he has revealed how he wants the club to be a part of his future.

Archie Gray on his future with Leeds United

The midfielder, who has played as a full-back for much of the season, has told Sky Sports that he wants to play in the Premier League, but that he wants to do it with Leeds.

"It would mean a lot to me because that is the goal that everyone has got here," said the 17-year-old. "Especially being from Leeds, that's where the club deserves to be and should be. I want to try and win trophies with Leeds, that's always what I've dreamed of as a kid. Playing for England's first team is another one that every kid from England dreams of."

Gray has played in all but two of the club's league fixtures this season; an astounding achievement for someone of his age, let alone the level that he has done it at. When asked about whether this amount of playing time was expected, he said: "It would have been unrealistic to think I was going to play pretty much all the games. I worked really hard in pre-season and tried to impress the manager as much as I could. It paid off.

"So far, it's been really good. We've had some great wins and it's getting to the crucial part where we just need to get the results and keep performing."

Premier League teams interested in Archie Gray

As far back as November, there have been reports of some of the top clubs in the country wanting Gray. Liverpool were said to be readying a bid in excess of £40 million for the young star. Other top teams who have been linked with him include Manchester United and Manchester City.

Former striker Don Goodman, who is from the Yorkshire city, said, to MOT Leeds News, that Gray should be fully up to speed with the dislike that Leeds and Man United have for each other, because of the family he comes from, and that he should steer clear of any interest from them.

Football Insider have reported that, while the club's resolve: "will be tested," in the summer, the person who has the final say on any transfer of the 17-year-old will be him.

Archie Gray should be in no rush to leave Leeds

Around the January window, when it wasn't quite as clear how strong of a chance Leeds had to make it into the top two of the Championship, the thought of a potential move away for guaranteed Premier League football would have been tempting. But now, with the position that his boyhood club are in, he needs to see out this season, at least.

Leeds are top of the league with eight games to play, beating out former league leaders Leicester City because of their superior goal difference.

The Whites are in a great position to win automatic promotion to the top flight, and, even if they fall short of that, they will be the prohibited favourites to win the play-offs. The easiest way for Gray to get the minutes that he wants in the Premier League is to win promotion with Leeds and stay there.

Even if their first season back in the promised land doesn't go to plan, there's bound to be teams higher up the food chain who come calling for him, after seeing his talents in the top division.