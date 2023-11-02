Highlights Leeds United look to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two with a win against Enzo Maresca's side.

Predicted starting lineup includes Meslier in goal, Gray at right-back, Rodon and Struijk as center-backs, Byram at left-back, Kamara and Ampadu in midfield, James on the right wing, Piroe in attacking midfield, Summerville on the left wing, and Rutter as the lone striker.

Rutter has been developing well in the lone striker role, but Piroe's natural finishing abilities make him a vital player for Leeds throughout the season.

Leeds United travel to the East Midlands to face league-leaders Leicester City on Friday evening, with the Whites looking to eat up some ground on their hosts.

They won their previous fixture comfortably against their West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, eventually coming out as 4-1 winners having also lead 4-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites are now third in the table after that win over Daniel Farke's former side, and travel to Leicester looking for an eighth league win of the season. However, the last time they faced a relegated Premier League side, they lost 3-1 to Southampton.

The Foxes have won all but one league game this season, including a nine-straight game run that they are currently on. They have started this season better than any Championship side ever, highlighting the difficulty of the task for Farke's side.

A win could close the gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester in the top two. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of a vital three points against Enzo Maresca's side. Could he make some changes from the previous win?

GK: Illan Meslier

This position has been unchanged in the league all season for Farke who knows who his number-one is. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options with Karl Darlow also on their books, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier was not at his best in their last loss against Southampton but four clean sheets prior to that and another since means it would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy.

RB: Archie Gray

Gray may be a midfielder by trade, but with Stuart Dallas and Djed Spence out for most of the season, Farke has had to experiment at right-back. Luke Ayling's form has dipped, whilst Jamie Shackleton is also an option at full-back and started the last game against Huddersfield.

However, that may have been to protect Gray, who seems to be his go-to choice for the moment, with the 17-year-old deployed there in the two games prior. He was fantastic against Bristol City but struggled more against Norwich's attacking threats. He still deserves his spot for another game in the role once more.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back and despite injury forcing him off against Huddersfield, he looks likely to continue if passed 100% fit. He keeps the balance between a right and left-footer at the heart of Leeds' defence, and conceded just once in two games prior to the break when he returned to action with Leeds.

Farke will still wish to lean on the leadership of one of Ayling or Liam Cooper, but he also should not want to disrupt what has been a blossoming partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence. Rodon has more quality on the ball than Cooper and Charlie Cresswell and remains strong aerially, too.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another with more quality on the ball than all of Leeds' defensive options is Struijk and he has been one of Leeds' most imperious and consistent players in the back line so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place.

Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when fit. He has been excellent so far this season, and also captained the side on occasion as well - including in the previous three games, too. Struijk is proving to be a growing influence within the Leeds first-team dressing room for Farke, even at the age of just 24.

LB: Sam Byram

The 30-year-old has been the embodiment of consistent, even playing at left-back on his supposed 'weaker' foot. He is a player the German knows well and is a player he can trust in his system from their time spent together; however, Byram is also being protected somewhat by the German as builds up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

With both Junior Firpo and Dallas building fitness and close to a return, there are options for Farke at left-back in the near future. However, his return to Elland Road has been a successful one so far, linking up well with his winger and offering fantastic ball progression down the left-hand side for Leeds. Byram has been a breath of fresh air this season and is likely to keep his place again.

CM: Glen Kamara

Elements of Kamara's game are starting to shine through after initially being a substitute in his first games. The 28-year-old's impressed so far and was particularly good against Huddersfield in place of Ilia Gruev as well. His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability make him a great option and his passing has been neat and tidy thus far at knitting things together, which was evident in spades against the Terriers.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Gray in this role, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given another game from the start.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

The best summer signing by some distance, Ampadu has been Leeds' best player so far this season and has shown outstanding consistency. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Gruev at the base of midfield. Although, he is a player to have played every minute of every game so far - he shows no signs of it affecting him.

He will be tasked with picking up the pieces in transition and also instigating attacks from deep. His experience for his age is also vital and could be again against a recently relegated side such as Leicester. He continues to go from strength to strength every game and grow in stature as a senior player aged only 23.

RW: Dan James

James notched twice against Huddersfield and is a shoo-in at present following a recent injury to Willy Gnonto, who will have to settle with minutes from the bench for now. He can be frustrating at times with many promising attacks breaking down for Leeds down his flank, with James guilty of some of those instances. However, his pressing and intensity, as well as his threat on the counter make him an obvious inclusion against Leicester.

Jaidon Anthony may be pushing for a starting berth soon, but Farke tends not to make too many changes unless enforced, so will probably allow James another chance to impress. His speed can be a threat in behind, and will be key here if he can be isolated against a Leicester centre-back one-on-one. His confidence will be sky-high which also makes him undroppable.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to six goal contributions already in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Despite the goals, he has not always been afforded space to play and attack the box in games so far and can be a fairly anonymous figure in Leeds' press, which Farke must find solutions for, making Bamford a more viable option in this game alongside Rutter. However, Piroe will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whilst his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops and if only one chance comes their way in this game, then they'd want Piroe on the end of it over Bamford.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman has played on the left and the right this season but has proved to be a devastating threat wherever he is deployed. He proved with his brace and two assists against Huddersfield that, when fit, he is currently Leeds' best wide man on either wing. The winner against QPR, assist against Bristol City, double against Norwich, and subsequent contributions against Huddersfield has been further evidence of his class, with eight direct involvements in five games.

With Willy Gnonto injured recently, many of Leeds' other wingers have the quality to displace him, but none are as good as Summerville. He has been one of Leeds' best performers and biggest threats when fit and should start over Anthony and Gnonto. He is arguably the most in-form player in the league right now and could be a real difference maker in this huge clash against Leicester.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter won Leeds' Player of the Month for September. He may not be an out-and-out lone striker, but Leeds and Farke have shown signs of developing him there with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman and he is making the position his own. Farke has remained short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford.

Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the latest fixture provides yet another opportunity for both to impress in tandem as they have done in previous games. Rutter's dribbling, carrying ability, and agility in tight spaces provide the former with space to explore. He has five assists to his name already, including multiple incredible passing displays, Rutter is ticking along nicely, even if he has only provided two goals so far, and will hope to cause Leicesters' back line further issues on Friday evening.