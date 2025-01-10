Archie Gray has reacted to Ilia Gruev confirming that he is back on the grass for Leeds United.

The midfielder has been out of action since 1 October, last featuring for Daniel Farke’s side in a 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

A knee injury has kept him out of the team for the last three months, with Ethan Ampadu also going down with a fitness issue around the same time.

Ampadu has since returned to the Leeds squad, with Gruev now taking a major step forward in his recovery.

Ilia Gruev injury message

Gruev has posted a message to Leeds supporters showcasing his return to the grass at the club’s training ground.

He has expressed his excitement at taking this big step forward in his road to recovery, which many at the club will be glad to see.

“I've missed this feeling so much,” wrote Gruev, via Instagram.

“So great to be finally back with the team on the training ground again after my injury.

“Let's go!”

Gray issued a response, replying with a raising hands emoji in support of his former teammate at Elland Road.

Gray and Gruev played together as major parts of Farke’s first team squad last season before the teenager departed for Tottenham Hotspur in a reported £40 million transfer last summer.

Ilia Gruev’ importance to Leeds United

Ilia Gruev - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 32 (23) 1 (1) 2024-25 8 0 As of January 10th

Gruev joined Leeds in the summer of 2023 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The midfielder became a key part of Farke’s side over the course of his debut campaign at the club, featuring 32 times in the league, including in their play-off semi-finals and final.

The 24-year-old started all eight of their opening Championship fixtures this season prior to getting injured.

It remains to be seen when he will return to the Leeds matchday squad just yet, with the team currently sitting top of the second division table.

Gruev return will be a big boost for Leeds

While Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell did extremely well when they were the only real two midfield options for the Whites, having Ampadu and Gruev back in the team will still be a huge boost for Farke.

Ampadu’s return has already been great for Leeds, so having the Bulgarian back on the grass is a positive sign that he won’t be too far behind.

The Yorkshire outfit will have a deep set of options for the second half of the campaign.

If the club can add one or two players this January then their chances of a top two finish will start to look very good given their recent form.