Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, bringing to an end his long-term association with the football club.

Interest in the 21-year-old from the French outfit first emerged in the early stages of last month, with Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon that Toulouse, as well as Hannover 96 and Hertha Berlin were all keen on a move for the Whites defender.

It is the Ligue 1 club that have seen through with their interest, and although the official fee for Cresswell is unknown, Nixon did reveal that Leeds were potentially looking for £3m plus add-ons for the England youth international.

Now that the transfer has been completed, Cresswell took to his Instagram to share an emotional gallery of images from his Leeds career, and some of his former teammates have got involved in wishing him well.

Clarke & Gray send short, but sweet messages

Posting to his Instagram on Monday, Cresswell took the opportunity to thank the club that gave him his first opportunity in football, whilst also signing off with the club's motto of 'MOT' (Marching On Together).

Among the selection of images the former Millwall defender chose to include ranged from him signing his first contract with the club as a youngster, to moments from his time representing his boyhood side in the Premier League.

Many former teammates and ex-professionals took to the comments to share their messages of support and thanks to the big centre-back, with newly signed Tottenham starlet Archie Gray and Sunderland winger Jack Clarke among those.

Gray - who has just completed a blockbuster move to Spurs - simply responded with a single heart emoji, whilst Clarke - a former Leeds teammate of Cresswell - followed suit by sending blue and white heart emojis.

Cresswell could be a big loss to Leeds

In a summer that has already seen Leeds stars having to be shown the exit door in order to comply with football's financial laws, ensuring that enough important players remain at Elland Road this summer will be crucial to their success in 2024/25.

Charlie Cresswell 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances 5 Tackles won per 90 100% Aerial duels won per 90 84.6% Pass accuracy per 90 88.2%

Despite making just seven appearances in all competitions for Daniel Farke's side last season, and just a further seven in all competitions throughout his career in Leeds' senior side prior, Cresswell could've developed into a key figure at Elland Road next season.

That is because it is expected that long-serving central defender Liam Cooper will leave the club this summer, after the club captain failed to reach an agreement with the Whites over a new contract.

Farke's centre-back options could be set to dwindle even further, as Serie A side Torino are reportedly eyeing up a move for Dutchman Pascal Struijk.

Whilst BBC Sport are reporting that Leeds have accepted a bid from Real Betis for centre-back Diego Llorente, whilst fellow centre-back Maximilian Wober is also expected to leave the club this summer for a sizeable fee.

If all of those scenarios play out the way they are expected to, that would leave the Whites with just Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu as the only two senior players who are comfortable playing as a centre-back.

As such, keeping hold of Cresswell could've been a wise move by the club, as he still has the potential to develop into a high-class defender, and handing him the opportunity to become a regular in the starting XI for a full Championship season could've really boosted Leeds' prospects next season.