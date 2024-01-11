Highlights Leeds United have faced defensive issues this season due to injuries of key full-backs.

Archie Gray has stepped up to the challenge and performed admirably in the absence of other options.

Gray's adaptability and potential have been highlighted as he has excelled in unfamiliar positions.

Leeds United cut short the loan move of Djed Spence after the Tottenham Hotspur full-back failed to make an impact at Elland Road. The latest development in that saga points towards Spence joining Italian side Genoa, whilst Leeds are yet to sign another player in that position.

As a result of the issues in this area of the pitch, Archie Gray is one man who has had to step up to the challenge under Daniel Farke, and he has done so admirably.

Defensive injuries for Leeds United

Whilst Spence was unable to impress Farke and earn any notable amount of playing time, the German also had to contend with his injury woes.

Luke Ayling and Sam Byram, both of whom operate on the right-side of defence, have been sidelined at times in 2023/24. The former is now on the verge of joining Middlesbrough on loan, whilst the latter is only just thinking about making his return to action following his latest injury.

Leeds may be flying high and scoring plenty of goals, but there are clear worries for the club when it comes to maintaining a consistent backline that can help push them back towards the Premier League.

Statistics for Leeds United fullbacks in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt Name In the squad Appearances Minutes Archie Gray 29 27 2,256 Sam Byram 23 21 1,419 Luke Ayling 22 16 848 Djed Spence 10 7 390 Junior Firpo 9 7 295 Leo Fuhr Hjelde 6 3 180

Looking at the latest outing, a 3-0 win away from home in the FA Cup against Peterborough United, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton both made a rare appearance on either side of defence. Recently Dean Jones exclusively told GiveMeSport that “there’s growing hope that Junior Firpo will leave on a permanent” which will only diminish the options Farke has at his disposal further in the full-back positions.

The last Championship game for Leeds was also a 3-0 victory, this time over Birmingham City. Gray continued to play at right-back and did excellently on that day.

Gray’s rise to prominence in the face of adversity has certainly been a silver lining to the defensive headaches occurring in West Yorkshire.

Gray is thriving out of position

Gray has featured in 24 of the 26 league games to date for Leeds, coming on as a substitute only twice.

10 of his starts have come in midfield, an area which he is more familiar with, but he is playing as a right-back increasingly under Farke.

Nobody would have expected this to happen a year ago - the manager made a fierce demand for the teenager to aid the team, and he has succeeded on the whole thus far, despite some hairy moments.

The aforementioned Ayling is a stalwart of the club and, whilst he is now on his way out, Gray must surely have picked up an abundance of knowledge from the former vice-captain.

Last season, Gray played nine times in Premier League 2 for Leeds and all of these outings came in midfield, with eight of them being centrally. Operating as a full-back is something new to Gray. He was already a highly-rated prospect as it is, but his potential will have gone through the roof as a result of this adaptability that he has displayed; it's the type of transition you'd expect to see from a seasoned professional, not a player under 30 games into his senior career.

It will be fascinating to see how Farke uses the youngster going forward into the second half of the season, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara currently firing on all cylinders in the middle of the park. Gray showed against Peterborough what a force he can be in midfield, but unless there's additional right-back recruitment, it might be that his short-term role is in the defence.

What can be assured is that Gray will continue to shine for Farke and perform admirably.