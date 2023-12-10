Highlights Archie Gray dreams of playing with his brother Harry and competing in the Champions League with Leeds.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has revealed his dream is to play with his brother Harry and compete in the Champions League with his boyhood club.

The family name he comes from speaks to his talent in West Yorkshire. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray, with another favourite with the Whites faithful in Frank Gray as his grandfather, and Archie is also Andy Gray's son; all of whom played for Leeds at one stage or another.

Relegation was a tough pill to swallow for the club back in May, but the overall reset that followed has benefitted many aspects of the club, and not least the opportunity that has presented itself to Archie Gray in the process, who has become a regular in Daniel Farke’s team.

Gray has taken the opportunity with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional player. He has been involved in 20 of Leeds' 21 games in all competitions as both a right-back or central-midfielder and is catching the eye of many of Europe's elite. It has been reported that Liverpool are just one side who hold an interest in signing the Leeds starlet.

The Championship side have placed a £40m price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad. Despite the amount of interest, unsurprisingly, Leeds are not looking to sell the teenage starlet. That's according to a recent report from 90min.

The Whites are famed for their ability to continually produce young talent, from the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Alan Smith, and James Milner at the start of the millennium, to the likes of Fabian Delph, Lewis Cook, Kalvin Phillips, and Gray in the last decade or so. However, they are in a strong position and intend to keep Gray for the Championship run-in.

Archie Gray's career stats - as of 08/12/23* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 20 0 0 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0

Archie's 14-year-old brother, Harry Gray, is another who has been linked with a move away, with Man City one interested party potentially. He is also said to be attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League, much like his older brother.

Archie has revealed that it is his dream to play with Harry and to take Leeds all the way back to European nights at Elland Road. Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, he said: “I wouldn’t tell him this myself, but it’s my dream to play with Harry one day.”

“I just don’t know how we’d get along in training as we’re so competitive in everything we do and always have been. We’d have to be on the same team but as brothers we’re really close.”

“My childhood dream was to win the Champions League with Leeds, captain England at senior level and win a Ballon d’Or. I’m still really young, so there’s a long way to go before any of that happens.

“But I believe I’ve got the ability to do it.”

Leeds United's Archie Gray hope

Those comments don't point to an unhappy player wanting that big-money move, and if Leeds can grow at a similar rate as a club to Gray's development as a player, then perhaps some of what he has said can be true, especially if his brother also makes it as a professional as many expect him to.

It could be a determining factor between holding onto him for a short amount of time or in the long-term, even if a club the size and stature of Liverpool are keen on his services and capable of offering him a career at a much higher level, and one which they as a club can sustain as well.

Gray is best placed where he is, developing with his boyhood club by playing regular football in West Yorkshire. He can emulate players like Cook, Phillips, Woodgate, and Milner in the future; but languishing in the reserves of a 'bigger' club would be a step backwards at this stage of his development.

Not only is Gray hoping to play alongside his brother and to compete with Leeds at a much higher level, but that's the hope of every Leeds fan. He is adored by the Elland Road faithful already, and not simply for being born into a famous Leeds footballing family.