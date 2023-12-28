Highlights Leeds United's 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray is attracting interest from top clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Gray is currently in talks with Leeds over a new contract, but a move away from the club in January cannot be ruled out.

Leeds have another rising star in Archie's younger brother Harry, who is highly rated and has "masses of potential."

Leeds United have another future star already at the club if Archie Gray moves to Liverpool.

The 17-year-old has been a near-constant presence in the Leeds team this season, breaking into the starting eleven as a teenager and starting most of the Whites games this season.

Gray joined Leeds at the age of nine, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great-uncle by playing for the Whites.

His impressive performances in the Championship this season have garnered interest from a number of top clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

While Gray is currently in talks over a new contract with Leeds, we cannot definitively rule out a move away from Elland Road this January. It would likely take a huge fee to pry the young midfielder away from his boyhood club, but Leeds have another rising star in his younger brother.

Harry Gray has "masses and masses of potential" at Leeds

Harry Gray is the younger brother of Leeds' midfielder Archie and one of the most promising youngsters to come through the club's academy in years.

The younger Gray established himself in the Leeds u18s team at the age of just 14, showing exceptional ability years beyond his age. Unlike his brother, he plays mainly as a striker for the Whites, showcasing his impressive dribbling and finishing skills during some fantastic performances for the youth sides.

While he will not be a ready-made replacement for his brother because he plays up front, rather than in midfield, the forward is highly rated at Leeds and could be the next young star to break through the team in the future.

The Athletic's Phil Hay spoke on The Square Ball podcast about Harry Gray and his brother Archie, reporting that he has "masses of potential", and that big things are expected of both players.

He said: “I mean, Harry is another one they’ve been talking about for a long time as looking incredibly talented, masses and masses of potential. The thing you’ve seen with Archie; he manages himself really well.

“He lives as a footballer needs to. A proper professional even though he’s so young. He seems driven to develop and get better which I suspect is in the Gray genes. Big things expected of both of them.”

Gray has performed above his age group for Leeds and England

Despite his age, the Leeds forward has been impressive at age levels above his year group and looks to be a huge talent for the future.

He has already scored three times this season for the Leeds u18s and even made his debut for the England under-16 side in February of this year. Gray is clearly turning heads by earning opportunities with his performances at the age of just 14, and could be one to watch in the future for Leeds.

Given his brother Archie's impact on the Leeds first team at the age of 17, it shows the club's dedication to giving young players with talent a chance in the first team.

Even if Leeds sell Archie Gray to Liverpool in the January transfer window, they will still have Harry to come through the academy and take over the mantle as the club's hometown hero in the first team in years to come.

However, they will have to be wary of Manchester City, who are reported to be interested in signing the younger Gray brother.