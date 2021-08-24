Archer starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Oxford tonight

Queens Park Rangers take on Oxford United this evening in the Carabao Cup and it gives Mark Warburton the chance to potentially shake up his starting XI a little and rotate his side a bit.

The Hoops have started this campaign well and will be eager to try and build momentum with more positive results, but there will also be a feeling that this evening’s game is a chance to at least rest a few legs after a frantic start and ahead of a big match with Coventry this weekend

Indeed, the likes of Jordy de Wijs, Lee Wallace and Lyndon Dykes could all be missing from the starting XI due to illness or injury, so there’s an opportunity for Sam McCallum to potentially make his first start as well as Jimmy Dunne remaining in the team from the weekend.

Behind them, we could see Jordan Archer get a chance and Seny Dieng given a rest, whilst Andre Dozzell might come back in in midfield after his early hooking on Saturday to give Stefan Johansen a rest.

Further forwards, Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin and Chris Willock may be allowed to work together a little more in the final third, though someone like Charlie Kelman will want to push for a start this evening.