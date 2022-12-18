Archer return doesn’t happen: 2 nightmare scenarios Preston North End will want to avoid in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and for Preston North End it is a time where they could potentially add to their squad for a play-off push.

North End are in the mix for the top six in what is a very competitive Championship in 2022-23, and that is despite Ryan Lowe perhaps not getting backed as much as he could have been over the summer.

PNE fans know what they want in the upcoming mid-season market, but what about the scenarios that they DON’T want to happen?

Let’s look at TWO things that would hurt the Lilywhites if they did not occur next month as they push for promotion to the Premier League for the very first time.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

1 of 24 Tom Bayliss Fleetwood Morecambe Port Vale Shrewsbury

Cameron Archer not returning

Whilst he isn’t even a PNE player, there is a hopeful expectation amongst supporters that Archer will return next month for a second loan spell at Deepdale.

His first stint in Lancashire last season was successful – he scored seven times in the Championship and was the match-winner in the West Lancashire Derby against Blackpool, but Steven Gerrard decided he wanted to keep the youngster at Aston Villa for the first half of the current campaign amid lots of interest from the second tier.

A new manager has arrived at Villa Park though since then in Unai Emery and all the signs point towards him signing a new attacker and in-turn loaning Archer out.

PNE would like to think they are the front-runners, but the likes of Sunderland and Middlesbrough have both been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, so there’s a chance that he could be wearing another club’s shirt for the rest of the season – now that would be a nightmare for all involved at North End.

Alvaro Fernandez being recalled

It’s unlikely that it’s going to be the case, but Ryan Lowe would be pig-sick if Manchester United were to recall Alvaro Fernandez from his loan deal at Deepdale.

The Red Devils decided to hand the Spaniard his first taste of regular senior football earlier this year when sending him to North End, and he has impressed time and time again with mainly his attacking play down the left flank.

Even though North End have another very good wing-back in the form of Robbie Brady, the loss of Fernandez, – should United choose to bring him back in the January break clause they no doubt have – would be critical.

The Manchester Evening News report though that Fernandez has been assured that he will stay at PNE for the rest of the season, so even though it’s still a possibility, North End look to be safe on this one.